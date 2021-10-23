KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that a proposed law to curb fake news in Pakistan has been sent to the cabinet for approval.

In a series of tweets, the minister said as he has been saying since 2018, Pakistan could not move forward unless there were political reforms. “Reforms concerning judiciary and media are also necessary,” Fawad added.

Last week, Fawad had said the “greatest challenge” being faced by modern media was the dissemination of false propaganda through fake news. “The phenomenon of fake news emerged after a revolution in information technology (IT) and an increase in the number of media platforms,” he had told a seminar. He said the international community would have to prepare some rules to counter fake news and the aspect of responsibility would have to be added with freedom of expression.