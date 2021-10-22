NA former deputy speaker passes away

ABBOTTABAD: Veteran politician and former deputy speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob passed away here on Thursday after a prolonged illness.

His son Col (R) Sardar Shabir Ahmed, a former district nazim of Abbottabad, confirmed the demise.

The namaz-e-janaza was offered at the Government College ground. People from different walks of life attended the funeral.

The body was shifted to his native village Narian, Nagri Bala in Galiyat where a large number of people again participated in the funeral. He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.

Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob was widely respected in political circles.

He was elected MNA from Abbottabad on the Pakistan Muslim League (Q) ticket in the year 2007 and became deputy speaker of the National Assembly subsequently.

Meanwhile, KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani condoled the death.

In his condolence message, he expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.