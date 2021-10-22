Noor, Ashab reach Bangabandu Ispahani Squash quarter-finals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Noor Zaman and Ashab Irfan reached the quarterfinals of the $5000 Bangabandu Ispahani Squash Tournament in Dhaka on Thursday.
Second seed Noor thrashed unseeded Ravi Dixit from India 11-3, 11-4, 11-9 in 26 minutes and unseeded Ashab Irfan surprised eighth seed Sayed El Boraie from Egypt 11-8, 11-6, 7-11, 11-1 in 62 minutes in the second round.
However, unseeded Sepehr Etemadpoor from Iran stunned sixth seed Hamza Sharif 8-11, 7-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7 in 45 minutes.
Navaneeth Prabhu from India overpowered fourth seed Farhan Hashmi 6-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-6, 7-11 in 64 minutes.
KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Intikhab Alam has said that Pakistan would have to be alert in all departments to...
PARIS: A late Cristiano Ronaldo winner capped another Manchester United comeback in the Champions League on Wednesday,...
KARACHI: A former national squash coach has termed the unavailability of qualified coaches the main reason behind...
WINNIPEG, Canada: Reigning three-time world champion Nathan Chen winning his fifth Skate America crown could be the...
KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board is considering holding camps of all those athletes a bit early who have the chance to...
RAWALPINDI: Northern Blues got the better of Balochistan Blues by four wickets in the National Under-19 Cricket Cup at...