Noor, Ashab reach Bangabandu Ispahani Squash quarter-finals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Noor Zaman and Ashab Irfan reached the quarterfinals of the $5000 Bangabandu Ispahani Squash Tournament in Dhaka on Thursday.

Second seed Noor thrashed unseeded Ravi Dixit from India 11-3, 11-4, 11-9 in 26 minutes and unseeded Ashab Irfan surprised eighth seed Sayed El Boraie from Egypt 11-8, 11-6, 7-11, 11-1 in 62 minutes in the second round.

However, unseeded Sepehr Etemadpoor from Iran stunned sixth seed Hamza Sharif 8-11, 7-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7 in 45 minutes.

Navaneeth Prabhu from India overpowered fourth seed Farhan Hashmi 6-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-6, 7-11 in 64 minutes.