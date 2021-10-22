Senate body calls for providing jobs to sportsmen

ISLAMABAD: The newly-formed Senate’s Sub-Committee has urged the government to incentivise the sportsmen by taking the initiatives including provision of jobs to them to secure their future as it was crucial for the development of sports in the country.

The sub-committee that met here with Senator Irfanul Haq Siddiqui as its convener stressed the concerned authorities to help sportsmen to get their due status.

“The government must incentivise sports in the country. Employing the sportspersons would secure their future that is crucial for the development of sports in Pakistan.”

“A sports revolution is the need of the hour,” stated Senator Irfan Siddiqui.

The other two members of the sub-Committee are Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed and Senator Gurdeep Singh.

“Sports are the most neglected sector of the society with the government failing to contribute so far. The committee will work beyond party lines ensuring that Pakistani sports reaches new heights and its previous glories are restored.”

The Senator urged the media to assist the committee in this cause, terming this a great service to Pakistan, enhancing its soft image in the world.

The committee stressed the need for ensuring that every school in the country boasts a playground. This would be an important step towards promoting the sports at the grassroots level that would generate heroes in the future.

The Senate’s body decided that Pakistani sports would benefit greatly if local bodies ensure that all urban and rural vicinities are allotted playgrounds.

The work plan of the committee would entail reviewing the strengths, weaknesses, accomplishments and challenges of the sports federations affiliated with the Pakistan Sports Board via a performa created to review details minutely.