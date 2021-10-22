NTDC gets real-time virtual monitor to avoid grid failure

LAHORE: An ambitious project has been launched to remotely monitor performance of national power grid on real-time basis to avoid collapse of electricity supply network due to technical failure.

The formal launching of first ever CoreSense M10 and Edge-Transformer online DGA (Dissolved Gas Analysis) was performed here on Thursday as part of a pilot project to digitalise transformers of Grid Stations run by National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC). The state-of-the-art system has been installed at 220kV AIS Grid Station Kotlakhpat by Hitachi Energy with collaboration of ABB.

The inauguration ceremony of online DGA system was done by Engr Azaz Ahmed, Managing Director, NTDC along with Najeeb Ahmed, Country Managing Director of Hitachi ABB Power Grids Pakistan at Wapda House Lahore on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, NTDC MD said the innovative performance monitoring system would keep us informed about the healthiness of the transformers and raise an alarm about any abnormal conditions in the power grid, so those abnormal conditions could be attended to avoid transformers’ failures.

The remote connectivity and monitoring system has been in operation since September 29, 2021 at Asset Management office of NTDC at Wapda House to virtually analyse DGA system operating at Kot Lakpat as pilot project since January 2021.

By virtue of this cutting-edge technology, NTDC would be able to closely monitor online DGA of its fleet of transformers in real-time, enabling to ensure continued operation, higher availability and extended life cycle of the assets. This accomplishment was one of the key milestones achieved in NTDC as starting point to exploit benefits of digitalisation of Asset Performance Management (APM).

The key benefits of installed system includes CoreSenseTM M10, which provides real-time, continuous, online monitoring of dissolved gas and moisture levels in transformer oil. It accurately measures nine gases: hydrogen, methane, acetylene, ethylene, ethane, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, propane, and propene in transformer mineral oils, ester, and silicon fluids.

Dissolved gas readings are used to provide early identification and warnings for most transformer faults; whereas moisture monitoring can prevent premature aging of transformers. Early identification and detection of such incipient faults thereby allow taking pre-emptive measures, when needed and avoid expensive outages.

This technology minimises the risks of oil leaks and simplifies the installation by using a single flange and limiting oil circulation to the sample head. It is designed for at least 10 years of maintenance free operation with no consumables.

This latest technology can survive in harsh outdoor conditions with temperature extremes from -50 to +55C, and corrosive conditions and can operate under one meter (3 feet) of water.

NTDC, state-owned transmission utility, has planned to extend coverage of this remote sensing technology to other parts of the national grid after evaluating its results. Such initiatives, according to management of NTDC, would help in ensuring smooth power supply in extreme conditions with much ease, thanks to a combination of soft tech and hardware.