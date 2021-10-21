Taliban praise suicide bombers, offer families cash, land

KABUL: The Taliban praised suicide bombers who died during the war against the former government and its Western allies and offered their families sums of cash and promises of land, the movement's interior ministry said in a statement.

Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting interior minister, met the families at a ceremony at a hotel in Kabul. Official photographs of the meeting on Tuesday obscured his face, a British wire service reportedon Wednesday.

"In his speech, the minister praised the Jihad and sacrifices of the martyrs and Mujahidin and called them heroes of Islam and the country," the ministry said in a statement on Twitter. Families of the suicide bombers were given clothing, 10,000 afghani ($111) and promised plots of land, spokesman Qari Sayeed Khosti said.