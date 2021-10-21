PDA gives deadline for completion of Peshawar BRT

PESHAWAR: Finally the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has set a deadline for the completion of the remaining part of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Peshawar. The minor work on the main corridor and finishing works of three building projects at Hayatabad, Dabgari, and Chamkani is expected to be completed by the end of June 2022.

The PDA had already paid an amount of Rs 37.687 billion to the contractor for the civil work of the main corridor and three incomplete mega plazas. However, the BRT corridor is fully operational without any hindrance but three depots are still incomplete.

A controversy had arisen over the remaining work of Bus Rapid Transit in 2020. The JV Chinese and local contractors had refused to continue work on the BRT corridor and three mega shopping plazas (depots) worth Rs 10 billion. Construction work on all three depots had been stalled for months. The Peshawar Development Authority has decided to replace the JV contractors to complete the remaining work of the PTI flagship project. Asian Development Bank has approved the assignment agreement to hand over the remaining work to subcontractors.

According to data available with this correspondent, the BRT Reach-I, (Chamkani to Balahisar Fort) was 97.72% completed while 2.28% of work is in progress. The PDA has paid Rs 9,307,311,059.41 to the contractor and the remaining work will be completed by March 2022. A de-scoping agreement has been signed and work was awarded to the subcontractor.

Reach-II (Balahisar Fort to Aman Chowk ) 96.51 per cent of work has been completed, while only 3.49% minor work is awarded to a subcontractor to complete by March 2022. PDA has paid an amount of Rs 9,541,582,184.04 to the main contractor.

Similarly, 94.59% of the work of Reach-III (Aman Chowk to Karkhano Market) has been completed and 5.41% of work is awarded to a subcontractor and the completion date is March 2022. PDA has already paid an amount of Rs 12,740,980,829.95 to the main contractor. Three mega shopping and car plazas are also part of the BRT but the contractor had refused to complete the work on these plazas. The Hayatabad Depot, 81.33%, Chamkani 82.71, and Dabgari has76.24% per cent of work has been completed so far and 18.67%, 17.29, and 23.76% work is remaining, respectively.