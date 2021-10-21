IIU placed among top 200 universities in THE ranking

Islamabad: International Islamic University (IIU) has been placed in top 200 universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies Universities Ranking 2022.
According to recent results, overall there are 698 universities in the ranking this year and 50 territories of emerging economies are represented.
International Islamic University has been ranked as 179, while only three universities from Pakistan including International Islamic University, Quaid-i-Azam University and Abdul Wali Khan University out of 21 ranked to make the top 200 slot.
The university leadership believes that upcoming ranking will be much more positive as new reforms and initiatives have entered into the mature stages through various steps taken such as implementation of the university’s strategic plan and academic audits.
