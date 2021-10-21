GSP+ status: EU satisfied with progress on conventions: Sarwar

LAHORE:Pakistan has made a considerable progress on adhering to 27 conventions required for GSP+ status. Members of the European Parliament expressed a great sense of satisfaction on Imran Khan led Pakistan’s two years progress with regard to the conventions of the European Union on GSP+ status and appreciated the efforts of the government to uphold these conventions in the true spirit.

These views were expressed by Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar while talking to the media here on Wednesday. The governor said, “My visit to Brussels EU Parliament, Hungary’s PM Office and Italy regarding GSP+ status, Basmati Rice Issue and Afghanistan was very positive as I met over 30 MEPs and government officials who, not only appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for GSP+ and Afghanistan, but also assured me of their full cooperation on all fronts. I also took the opportunity to attend two important Kashmir events in Italy with local community.”

The governor told the media, “My dream is of a prosperous and peaceful Pakistan, seeing Pakistan standing tall in the comity of nations. It’s a long standing dream. Not a day of my life since I attained adulthood had gone by without searching for ways and means to make this long-standing dream of my life. Wherever I have been, I have carried Pakistan and its people in my heart.” He said any country wanting to achieve the goals of productivity and prosperity must create a society based on the basic principles of respect for humanity, upholding of law, gender equality and welfare of its people across the socio-political divide.

To a query, the governor said, “As Punjab governor, I take a very serious view of crimes against humanity, especially against women, which, unfortunately, has turned into a fast growing epidemic lately. I have taken concrete steps for the eradication of crimes against women and upholding the rights of the minorities. The governor met people no less than Vice President of the European Parliament Dr Fabio Massimo Castaldo, Maximillian Karre (Germany), Karken Nicholas (France) Jordi Sol (Spain), Emanuel Fregos, Bernard Bernard Goetta, Joymer Marno and many other European parliamentarians.

During his visit to Brussels, he had a press conference along with Dr Fabio-the Vice President of the European Parliament. The governor said during these high level meetings, he appraised the European Parliamentarians on Pakistan’s efforts in establishing peace and stability in the region with reference to Afghanistan and Pakistan’s positive role in Afghan peace process and the Indian atrocities in the Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.