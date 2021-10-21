Five uplift schemes approved

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved five development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs3.023 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 28th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Planning & Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Comprehensive Sewerage, Drainage and Water Supply System in Gujrat City at the cost of Rs1billion, advocacy campaign leading to call of action-social and behaviour change at the cost of Rs681.575 million, strengthening of integra ed supply chain management information for accurate commodity forecast, supply planning & visibility at the cost

of Rs857.772 million, feasibility study of establishment of University of Technology, Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs21 million and Construction of Women Development Complex at the cost of Rs462.014 million.

All Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.