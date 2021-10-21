AFP gets green signal for Arshad’s training in South Africa

KARACHI: Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) on Wednesday confirmed that they have been given green signal by South Africa regarding sending the country’s premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem there for training ahead of the next year’s vital assignments.

“Yes, they have told us to send Arshad for training,” AFP chief Major General (retd) Mohammad Akram Sahi told ‘The News’.

“We have written to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and hope the government will fully back the cause,” Sahi said.

“It’s a national cause and we will do everything to implement the plans. We are sending another javelin thrower Mohammad Yasir with Arshad and I hope the things will be done as soon as possible,” said Sahi, also a former international athlete.

Meanwhile, Arshad has decided to resume his training on his own in the next few days. “I have decided to resume my training here at Mian Channu in the next four days,” Arshad told ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

“I am shifting to my new house in Mian Channu in three to four days. I plan to train there on a solid basis. There is a cricket ground there where I can manage training,” said Arshad, also the 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist.

Arshad lived in a village in Mian Channu but after finishing fifth in the Tokyo Olympics he got enough money to purchase a house in the city.

He is also being backed by some people in terms of training equipment. “The Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa has gifted me a set for weight training while Maulana Tariq Jamil Sahib has gifted me a running machine. I am going to establish a small gym in my new house which will benefit me during my training,” Arshad said.

Before the Olympics, Arshad kept cemented blocks at his home which he used for weight training.

Arshad has ahead some tough events next year which include the World Championship to be held in July in the US, the Commonwealth Games to be hosted by England in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8 and the Asian Games which will be held in China in September.

Although Arshad has rested for around two and a half months, he says he has not gained weight and is fit. “I am fit, no issue,” Arshad said.

He said he met the AFP chief Major General (retd) Akram Sahi recently who told him that efforts were being made to send him abroad.

“I met recently with General Sahib in Bahawalpur during an athletic event and he told me that I would be sent to South Africa for training,” Arshad said.

“The next year is very important for me. I will inshaAllah not disappoint the nation in future and will achieve my targets,” said Arshad, whose best throw is 86.38 metres which he managed during an international meet in Iran last April.

Arshad will be accompanied during training by his younger brother Mohammad Aleem who is also a javelin thrower. “Yes, Aleem will train with me. He has good height and is the division champion. His best throw is 60 metre. I hope he will improve as he has the guts and the passion to grow as a javelin thrower,” Arshad said.