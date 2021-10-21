 
Thursday October 21, 2021
G20 leaders to address climate ahead of COP26: Italy

World
AFP
October 21, 2021

Rome: G20 leaders meeting in Rome next week will help pave the way for UN climate talks that follow, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday, urging world powers to take coordinated action.

At the summit of Group of 20 advanced economies meeting on October 30 and 31, “we will anticipate some of the negotiations that take place during COP26 in Glasgow”, the Italian premier told lawmakers.

