Lahore DS visits Kartarpur

Lahore
October 19, 2021

LAHORE: Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Lahore accompanied by divisional officers visited Kartarpur Railway Station to inspect the railway track and station thoroughly on Monday. The purpose of DS Railways’ visit was to review the arrangements including upgradation of crossings, railway track, Kartarpur railway station etc for running a new train between Lahore and Kartarpur.

