Lahore DS visits Kartarpur

LAHORE: Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Lahore accompanied by divisional officers visited Kartarpur Railway Station to inspect the railway track and station thoroughly on Monday. The purpose of DS Railways’ visit was to review the arrangements including upgradation of crossings, railway track, Kartarpur railway station etc for running a new train between Lahore and Kartarpur.
LAHORE: Police have so far distributed Rs10 crore 5 lac among police personnel and their family members this year as a...
LAHORE: Around seven patients died from corona in Punjab in the last 24 hours, while 181 new cases were reported from...
LAHORE: Punjab IG Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said co-operation of police, ANF and other law enforcement agencies is...
LAHORE:The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab, keeping in view the recent target killing of police officials, has...
LAHORE:A sub-inspector of investigations police, Shahdara, subjected a citizen to torture. The suspected police...
Justice Jawad Hassan of the Lahore High Court on Monday directed the Punjab government to ensure presentation of the...