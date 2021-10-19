By-polls for NA-133 on December 5

LAHORE: NA-133 Lahore by-elections will be held on December 5, a seat, which fell vacant after the death of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik.

Reports said the schedule was issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan for the aspirants to submit their nomination papers from October 21 to 25. The scrutiny of the nomination papers would be completed by October 30. The last date to file appeals against the decisions of the returning officers would be November 3, while the last date for appeal to the appellate tribunal would be November 9, the statement said.

The revised list of candidates would be published on November 10, however, the candidates would be allowed to withdraw their nomination papers by November 11, while the ECP to allot election symbols to the candidates on November 12 and elections would take place on December 5.