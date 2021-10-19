Air strikes hit capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray

Addis Ababa: Ethiopian forces hit the northern city of Mekele with air strikes on Monday, humanitarian officials and diplomats told AFP, the first reported bombing raids over the Tigrayan capital since the early stages of the year-long war.
Air raids were reported inside and outside Mekele, the regional capital held by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front since it was recaptured from government forces in June. "Air strike now in Mekele," one humanitarian official in the city said via SMS to AFP on condition of anonymity, describing attacks also confirmed by a second humanitarian source, two diplomats and a rebel spokesman.
Baghdad: Iraq’s election was a disaster for the pro-Iranian former paramilitary force Hashed al-Shaabi, with voters...
Kabul: With shaved heads, oversized tunics and the terrified gaze of the hunted, the drug addicts rounded up by the...
Tbilisi: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin landed in Georgia Monday on the first leg of a visit to three allies on the...
Yangon: Myanmar’s junta chief on Monday announced the release of more than 5,000 people jailed for protesting...
Vatican City: French Prime Minister Jean Castex met Pope Francis at the Vatican on Monday as the French Catholic...
Paris: Five aides and allies of former ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy were set to go on trial on Monday for allegedly...