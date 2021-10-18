Sukkur conference: PFUJ rejects PMDA as ‘draconian, unacceptable’

SUKKUR: The stakeholders in Sukkur rejected the government-proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) as “draconian and unacceptable”.

The PFUJ organised a ‘Multi-stakeholders convention’ at the Sukkur Press Club against PMDA on Saturday, which was attended by PFUJ Central President Prince Zulfiqar, Secretary General Nasir Zaidi, Central Leader Afzal Butt, Vice President Lala Asad Pathan, Sukkur Union of Journalists President Saleem Sahto, General Secretary Javed Jatoi, PPP Central Leader Syed Nafisa Shah, Sindh Chief Minister’s Special Assistant Arsalan Islam Sheikh, Shaista Koso, Sukkur Press Club and President Nasrullah Vaseer.

Addressing the convention, the participants said attempts are being made to suppress the electronic and press media by enforcing the PMDA ordinance but the PFUJ will not allow any such ordinance to be enforced under any circumstances.

They said the prices of food items, including flour are rising every day but the media reluctantly highlights all this as it is going through the worst censorship, like that of dictator era. They said in these circumstances, the PFUJ will continue to fight for media’s freedom of expression and will not back down in any case. They said none of 19 demands proposed by them is unconstitutional, adding the PFUJ is determined to get them fulfilled. They said wage boards should be implemented in the country so that meager-salaried staff, such as cameramen and reporters could get their salaries on time, fulfilling their basic necessities, such as education of their children. The event was attended by journalists from different cities of Sindh, including Larkana, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Pano Aqil, Saleh Pat, Rohri, Khairpur, Naushahroferoze and other cities.