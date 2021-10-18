One killed, two injured in Nowshera firing incident

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and his brother and cousin sustained injuries in a firing incident in the Salampura area of Khak , officials said on Saturday.

Mohammad Owais lodged first information report with the police stating that accused, Ahtasham, knocked at the door of their house and when his brother Muhammad Kashif came out, he fired at him, killing him on the spot.

He said that when he and his cousin Muhammad Israr rushed to the spot, the accused also fired on them, leaving both of them seriously injured.

“My brother succumbed to injuries and the accused was caught by locals and handed him over to police,” Owais said.

He further said that the accused used to tease his sister-in-law and when his brother Mohammad Kashif asked him not to do so he stormed their house and killed his brother and left his cousin and him seriously injured.

District Police Officer Sajjad Khan, who rushed on to the scene following the incident, said that the accused was arrested under section 302 and 234 of the Ppc.

“The perpetrator used to tease a woman and when her husband asked him not to do so. He got infuriated and opened fire on him and his two other family members, leaving him dead,” the DPO told reporters.