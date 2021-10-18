JI leader slams hike in POL prices

Islamabad: Ex MNA from Islamabad and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Naib Ameer, Mian Muhammad Aslam has termed Rs10 per litre increase petrol price as another drone attack on people who are already facing unprecedented inflation and price hike in the country.
Addressing a workers convention in NA-53, Mian Aslam said that increase in prices of petroleum products and tariffs of electricity and LPG has made the lives of masses miserable.
He said the PTI-led Government was following anti-Government policies on dictates of International Monetary Fund (IMF).
JI Islamabad ameer Nasarullah Randhawa, Group Leader NA-53 and JI Ahle Kitab wing Jamil Khokar also addressed the convention. Mian Aslam observed that three years performance of PTI Government was worst picture of bad governance also resulting in increase in poverty rate and unemployment.
