Karachi United edge CAA in PPFL match

RAWALPINDI: Karachi United edged out Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) by a solitary goal in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) match played here at the Municipal Stadium Saturday evening.

Karachi United kept their first half lead alive till the end. Muhib netted the only goal for Karachi United in 41st minute.

CAA tried hard to equalise the game but could not succeed. Akhtar from Karachi United received a yellow card in the 70th minute following some midfield fight for ball possession. CAA wasted three corners while two were missed by Karachi United.

Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez was the chief guest on the occasion and both the teams were introduced to him.

District Football Association Rawalpindi Chairman Raja Ishtiaq Ahmed, Director Competition PFF Arshad Umar Zia, PSO to President PFF Sharafat Hussain Bukhari, Coordinator Taimoor Kayani, Chairman Ground Committee Khurrum Faruqui and a large number of people were also present on the occasion.