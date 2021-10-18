Spanish PM vows to ‘abolish’ prostitution

MADRID: Spain’s leftist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez vowed on Sunday to "abolish" prostitution in the country, saying it "enslaves" women.
Speaking at the end of a three-day congress of his Socialist party, Sanchez highlighted policies introduced by his government which he said had helped Spain "advance" such as tougher domestic violence laws and minimum wage hikes.
"And out of this congress emerges a commitment I will implement. We will advance by abolishing prostitution, which enslaves women," he told the gathering in the eastern city of Valencia without providing further details. While sexual exploitation and pimping are illegal in Spain,prostitution is unregulated.
