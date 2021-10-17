 
Sunday October 17, 2021
National
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2021
HARIPUR: The police arrested a man on Saturday after a teenager accused him and his friend of molesting him and making his video in the city area, officials said.

Officials of the City Police Station quoted the 13-year-old victim as saying a pakora vendor took him to his godown where he forcibly undressed him, molested him, and also filmed it.

