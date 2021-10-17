Nasa launches Lucy probe to explore Jupiter asteroids

WASHINGTON: Nasa launched a spacecraft called Lucy on a 12-year mission to explore Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids for the first time on Saturday, gathering new insights into the solar system’s formation.
The Atlas V rocket responsible for propelling the probe took off at 5:34 am local time (0934 GMT) from Cape Canaveral.
Named after an ancient fossil of a pre-human ancestor, Lucy will become the first solar-powered spacecraft to venture so far from the Sun, and will observe more asteroids than any probe before it -- eight in all.
Lucy will also make three Earth flybys for gravity assists, making it the first spacecraft to return to our planet’s vicinity from the outer solar system.
