Citizen ‘tortured’ by warden

LAHORE : A citizen was subjected to severe torture by a traffic warden in Raiwind here on Saturday.

Warden identified as Liaqat Ali allegedly maltreated victim M Zaheer. When he resisted, the warden tortured him to the level that his nose started bleeding. CTO Muntazir Mehdi took notice of the incident and asked SP Asif Siddique to conduct inquiry and submit him a report.

Man found dead: A 35-year-old man has been found dead under suspicious circumstances in Millat Park on Saturday.

A passerby spotted the victim lying near a private bakery on Multan Road in an unconscious condition and informed police. A team reached the spot on information and shifted the victim to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy and were investigating the matter further.

Fake traffic warden arrested: City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) on Saturday arrested a suspect impersonating himself as a policeman.

Reportedly, a traffic warden stopped a motorcyclist on a violation. The commuter introduced himself to be a policeman. The warden became suspicious due to his strange actions. When he asked him to produce his identity, he could not do so. The suspect has been handed over to Shadman police for further investigations. PO arrested: A suspected proclaimed offender has been arrested by Ravi Road police on Saturday. The arrested suspect has been identified as Atif. He was wanted in a dacoity case. Police were investigating the matter further.

Vehicle recovered: AVLS Sadar Division police recovered a vehicle worth Rs 50 million from criminals in KPK as they had snatched the vehicle from Defence-C in Lahore. The accused persons had snatched the vehicle (AGX-015) from Afzal Khan. DIG took notice of the incident and ordered SP AVLS to recover the vehicle. However, police didn’t mention arrest of any accused persons. 21 die in 1135 accidents: At least 21 people died, whereas 1164 were injured in 1135 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 680 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 484 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site. The majority (71%) involved motorbikes. Further, the analysis showed that 446 drivers, 48 underage drivers, 169 pedestrians, and 570 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 293 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 283 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 86 in Multan with 85 victims and at third Faisalabad with 83 road accidents and 88 victims. The details further reveal that 1185 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 942 males & 243 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 233 were under 18 years of age, 673 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 279 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data 996 motorbikes, 144 auto-rickshaws, 119 motorcars, 26 vans, 14 passenger buses, 40 trucks and 141 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.

Speeding trailer crushes two bike riders: Two men were killed by a speeding trailer near Saggian Bridge on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Irshad, 35, a resident of Kot Abdul Malik and Javed, 40, a resident of Toba Tek Singh. The victims were on their way on bikes when a rashly driven trailer ran over them, resulting into their instant death. Their bodies were shifted to the morgue.

Fire breaks out in shoe store: A fire broke out in a shoe store in Islampura police area on Saturday.

Upon being informed, the firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire. The cause of fire was said to be short circuit, however, no casualty was reported in the incident.