Babar to consult Malik before each match

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan captain Babar Azam said on Saturday that he was planning to consult Shoaib Malik for World Cup matches.

“He is experienced and has all the knowledge of international cricket, especially the T20 cricket,” he said at a press conference.

Malik and other senior players would be consulted before finalising the strategy for each match, the captain said. “Malik’s inclusion in the team surely is a big boost for the team. His experience will help us a great deal,” he said.

Babar said Mohammad Rizwan had emerged as a true batsman. “He has become a linchpin in Pakistan batting lineup. I am looking forward to establishing a partnership with him in an effort to give a solid foundation to the team’s total,” he added.

Babar, who will be playing his first-ever T20 World Cup, said he was lucky to be leading the team. “I am leading the team in my first ever World Cup T20 which is a big responsibility for me. I am in form and have been scoring runs,” he added.

The skipper said he wanted Pakistan to repeat their performance of 2009 when they won the title in England. “We want to repeat that performance. Winning T20 World Cup in 2009 was big news for Pakistan,” he added.

On changes made ahead of the team’s departure to Dubai, Babar said some of the players were not in their best form. “In the absence of the scheduled series against New Zealand and England, we organised National T20 to see the selected players’ form. Some of them were in the best form. That is why we made some changes in the team,” Babar said.

Hayden reaches Dubai

Batting consultant Mathew Hayden has reached Dubai to join the Pakistan cricket team ahead of the T20 World Cup starting from Sunday (today) with the qualifying round.

Pakistan are scheduled to play their opening round match against India on October 24 at Dubai Sports Stadium. Before that, the team will play practice matches against West Indies on October 18 and against South Africa on October 20.

Hayden’s Covid-19 tests were conducted and he will remain in isolation for a day before joining the team.