Safdar’s case adjourned

LAHORE: A magisterial court on Friday adjourned the hearing of a hate speech case against captain (retd) Safdar by November 20. Safdar appeared before the court along with his counsel.

The court has adjourned the hearing as the counsel of Safdar moved an application before the court seeking supplementary challan of the case.

Indictment of Safdar was due on October 15 but couldn’t take place after the counsel moved the said application.

The police had registered a case against Safdar last year over charges of hate speech and inciting people for violence.