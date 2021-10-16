DPO visits home of Mahi Chowk tragedy victims

RAHIMYAR KHAN: DPO Muhammad Ali Zia on Friday visited the home of Mahi Chowk tragedy victims at Sadiqabad.
Reportedly, the DPO visited Sadiqabad inspected the tragedy site at Mahi Chowk. He also went to the home of the heirs of the killed persons and offered Fateha for the departed souls. Later, the DPO inspected the Dawala police check-post and checked police patrolling.
