PAC panel takes note of electricity overbilling

ISLAMABAD: Taking note of overbilling of electricity, the Sub-Committee of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament on Friday directed the Ministry of Energy to hold open Katcheries in every village and Union Council to resolve the issue.

The sub-committee of the PAC also asked the Auditor General of Pakistan to verify the submission of asset declaration by all employees of the Distribution Companies (DISCOs).

The meeting of the sub-committee of the PAC was held under its Convener Noor Alam Khan in which the audit paras related to the Power Division for the year 2017-18 were examined.

Convener of the sub-committee Noor Alam raised the issue of asset declaration of the employees of DISCOs and the committee's directives on transfer of employees stationed at the same place for more than three years and said that everyone has to file income tax return, including all employees of DISCOs. He said employees were not being transferred and they have been posted at the same place for 10 to 20 years.

During the review of grants, the committee expressed annoyance over not holding the Departmental Accounting Committee meetings, which were not held within six months. Convener of the Sub-committee of the PAC Noor Alam Khan said that DAC should be held every month.