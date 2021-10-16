Aggeler meets Gilani in Lahore

MULTAN: The United States Charge d’ affaires, Angela Aggeler, called on former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani at his residence in Lahore.

The Gilani House spokesperson said on Friday that both agreed upon building strong bilateral ties based on mutual respect. Sharing his views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, Gilani expressed concern over the looming humanitarian crisis.

It was also agreed by both sides that every country must play its role to ensure that Afghan citizens do not bear the brunt of worsening economic situation in the country.

\The former PM apprised the US Charge d’ Affaires about the role of his party in strengthening democracy in Pakistan, adding that his government was able to evolve a consensus for taking stern action against unscrupulous elements who harboured hostility towards Pakistan. Earlier, the US Charge d’ Affaires held meetings with opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, PMLN leader Marriyum Nawaz, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and others.