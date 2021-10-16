Narcotics investigation units to be revived: CCPO

LAHORE : The city police have decided to revive Narcotics Investigation Units (NIUs) at SDPOs level in each sub-division to better fight and eradicate drug abuse and make provincial capital a model drug-free city by improving conviction rate in drug peddling cases.

Two to three specialised investigation officers would be posted at these NIUs after their necessary training to properly deal with the matters of investigation of narcotics cases.

This was disclosed by CCPO Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Friday in a meeting at District Police Lines.

Addressing the participants, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said reforms introduced in investigation and prosecution process through NIUs would ensure maximum punishment awarded to culprits, something which has been needed to curtail drug epidemic that has become prevalent in the city.

This process would also allow for more transparency and due process as the personnel of the operations wing in collaboration with Anti Narcotics Force, special branch, Excise Department and drug inspectors would conduct intelligence based raids, arrest criminals and lodge cases. The NIUs detectives would then conduct investigation, collect evidence according to the checklist and pursue the cases in courts, allowing for a more fair process of law, the CCPO added.

A three-day training course will soon be conducted in supervision of DSP Rehan Jamal at District Police Lines where experts from Prosecution Department will impart necessary training regarding investigation process to the IOs inducted for NIUs. A checklist has been devised to meet the requirements of the different phases of investigation whereas each and every case of narcotics will be dealt according to this checklist so as to ensure conviction of accused persons from the courts, Dogar added.

The CCPO designated SSP Operations as the focal person to conduct raids for arrest of drug traffickers whereas SSP Investigation has been assigned as the focal person for investigation in narcotics cases.

Police have decided to take all the sister agencies and allied departments as active players and partners to formulate a joint strategy and line of action to curb drug abuse from society as this is a shared responsibility of all stakeholders, he said.