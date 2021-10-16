LHC orders action against factories for ecocide

LAHORE : Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court on Friday directed the Punjab government to launch operations against the industrial units involved in emitting greenhouse gas emissions and dangerous pollutants.

The judge observed that the court was doing its best to curb smog over the past two years but the problem lies in the execution of state policies.

Earlier, the petitioner through his counsel stated that the climate change was the biggest threat to the country as Pakistan was fifth most vulnerable country regarding the climate change. The judge adjourned the case for one week directing the government to submit compliance reports.

Notices: The Lahore High Court on Friday issued notices to Punjab government and secretary primary and secondary health on a petition seeking enforcement of Dengue Virus Regulations 2016 under Punjab Epidemic Act.

Advocate Sheraz Zaka appeared on behalf of petitioner Usman Shahid and argued that under the dengue virus regulations health inspectors were to initiate criminal prosecution but the government had failed to appoint health inspectors and shown stark negligence in staving off the contagious effects of dengue virus. He pointed out that instead police had abused its powers by lodging FIRs and conducting illegal raids and seeking illegal gratification from the innocent citizens under the garb of controlling dengue virus. After hearing initial arguments, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi issued notices to Punjab government and asked secretary health to apprise it as what steps had been taken to control virus and how police could exercise the powers of health inspectors. The court will resume hearing on November 4. Safdar case: A magisterial court on Friday adjourned the hearing of a hate speech case against captain (retd) Safdar by November 20. Safdar appeared before the court along with his counsel. The court has adjourned the hearing as the counsel of Safdar moved an application before the court seeking supplementary challan of the case.

Indictment of Safdar was due on October 15 but couldn’t take place after the counsel moved the said application. The police had registered a case against Safdar last year over charges of hate speech and inciting people for violence.