Seven uplift schemes

LAHORE : The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved seven development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs15.266 billion.

The approved development schemes included Enhanced Air Quality Monitoring System in Punjab (DLI-2-PGDP) at the cost of Rs2.670 billion, Development of Missing Environmental Quality Standards and Revision of Existing Standards (PC-II) at the cost of Rs75 million, Construction of Judicial Complex (Courts Block) at Nankana Sahib at the cost of Rs980.200 million and Mega Sewerage & Tuff Tile scheme Municipal Committee Uch Sharif, District Bahawalpur, at the cost of Rs600 million, Establishment of Centres of Excellence for Wheat, Rice, Sugarcane and Maize & Millets at the cost of Rs8.066 billion, Cage Fish Culture Cluster Development Project (Revised) at the cost of Rs1.475 billion and Rehabilitation & Improvement of Saggian Road, Lahore at the cost of Rs1.401 billion.