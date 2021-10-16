Young Egyptians clinch men and women’s squash trophies

ISLAMABAD: Young Egyptians Moustafa El Sirty and Salma El Tayab announced their arrival on a senior circuit in a big way sweeping men and women’s trophies respectively in emphatic style Friday at the Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotel International Squash for men along with Serena Hotels-Combaxx Sports International for women at the Mushaf Squash Complex.

In what turned out to be a total dominant performance by the Egyptians, 19-year old Sirty stunned his 59th ranked opponent Auguste Dussourd (France) 9-11, 11-7, 11-6, 12-10 to win the $30,000 CAS Open men’s title.

Earlier, the action at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex began with an exceptional exhibition of squash strokes from 17-year old World No 81 Salma El Tayab who surprised highly ranked French lady Marie Stephan (France) 11-6, 12-10, 11-4 to take the women’s crown.

Later, talking to ‘The News’ the Egyptian girl announced gunning for the world junior title in a year’s time.

“I am ready for the World Junior Squash event to be held in a year’s time,” she said.

Salma El Tayab showed exhibition of her true talent with an exciting display of squash shots to pin down French women who despite all-out effort could not meet the class the Egyptian displayed. Stephan was often seen complaining about body play which was never there. What was there for the audience to watch was the quality of shots, exceptional court coverage and highly entertaining array of shots put on display by Salma El Tayab.

It was only in the second game that Frenchwoman was seen competing against the teenager. Elsewhere during the 18-minute final there was no match.

“This is my first title of over $10,000 and I hope it will be the first of many more InshaAllah I will win in years to come.”

Stephan was so frustrated that she was warned of racket abuse when after losing the final, she hit the class court breaking his racket in the process.

The men’s final was tougher and more exciting and even closer. 19-year-old Moustafa El Sirty aggressive style accounted for world No 59 Auguste Dussourd. All the Frenchman could do was to win the first game and the rest of the final, he was seen struggling. The Egyptian aggression backed by quality cross-court and down the line shorts upstaged Dussourd. From the first set onward he was just seen playing as second fiddle.

“I love playing tough and strong matches. I was well prepared for the occasion. Though I have some injury problems with my left hand, I was prepared to take the game to the end. Thanks God Almighty I won the title in four-game final,” Sirty said while talking to ‘The News’.

The Egyptian had never won any title of above $10,000 prize money. “This is my first major title and I am glad that I have won in such an emphatic style.”

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, who is also the president of Pakistan Squash Federation, graced the closing ceremony as chief guest. He also distributed prizes and praised PSF sponsors efforts in making the event a real success.

Also present on the occasion were Aziz Bolani, Chief Executive Serena Hotels and Air Marshal Aamir Masood senior vice president PSF.