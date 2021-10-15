People of Thatta concerned over discharge of industrial waste into Keenjhar Lake

SUKKUR: Expressing their reservations over discharge of industrial waste into the Keenjhar Lake, the people of Thatta, including members of a Sindh Fishermen Folk Forum, said highly lethal, toxic and damaging chemical effluents of industrial areas of Nooriabad and Kotri are causing great harm to the biodiversity of the historic lake.

They said the industrial waste has seriously contaminated the lake, prompting large-scale migration of fishermen to other fishing points to earn their livelihoods.

The people of Thatta, including members of the Sindh Fishermen Folk Forum, Adam Gandro, Mohammad Hashim Solangi, Mohammad Somar, Abdul Hakim Gandro and Abdul Hameed Palari told The News that thousands of fishermen have migrated to Sanghar, Ibrahim Haidari, Balochistan and other areas to earn their livelihoods as the flora and fauna of the lake have mostly been wiped out.

They said the Keenjhar Lake also supplies potable water to over 50,000 human population of over 40 villages who are at a serous risk due to the discharge of toxic industrial effluents. Due to pollution of the lake, tourism is also suffering which has added to further hardship of fishermen and the native population dependent on the visitors.

They said none of the relevant government departments are making efforts to stop the industrial discharge from Nooriabad and Kotri into the lake despite superior courts explicit orders and resolve the issues faced by fishermen and tourists. They said the lake enjoys historical importance as famous poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai also mentioned the Keenjhar Lake in his popular poetry.