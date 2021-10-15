Flight operations suspended at Lahore as aircraft tyres burst

LAHORE: Flight operations from Lahore airport came to a halt Thursday evening, hindering many outgoing flights and diverting some incoming flights, following bursting of three tyres of a cargo plane while take-off and also causing damage to the runway.
The pilot applied emergency brakes to prevent further damage but the runway was declared closed after the incident.
Passengers of many flights got stranded at the airport and hundreds of passengers of a Karachi-bound flight of the national flag carrier were off loaded from the aircraft which was ready to take-off before the incident.
