Dr Nasir Jamal named VC of Swabi University

PESHAWAR: Prof Dr Nasir Jamal Khattak was on Thursday appointed vice-chancellor of the University of Swabi for three years, putting an end to a 15 months-long wait.

The office had fallen vacant in July 2020 when the then vice-chancellor Dr Imtiaz Ali Khan completed his tenure.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Syed Mukarram Shah was made the acting vice-chancellor of the university who managed the university affairs for 15 months.

In December 2020, Dr Shahid Mehmood Baig was named the vice-chancellor of the university as he was on the top of the list of three candidates recommended by the academic and search committee.

However, he preferred to join the Pakistan Science Society as its head instead of joining the university as vice-chancellor.

As per the prescribed procedure, the No.2 on the list should be appointed as vice-chancellor if the top candidate refuses to accept the appointment.