Taliban police chief killed in Kunar blast

JALALABAD: A bomb ripped through a vehicle carrying a Taliban police chief in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday, killing him and wounding 11 others, officials said.

The blast happened in Asadabad, the capital of Kunar province, targeting the Taliban police chief for Shigal district, said an official from the Islamist group.

"The police chief has died and eleven people have been wounded," he said.

A doctor in Kunar central hospital confirmed that it had received 11 wounded people, including four Taliban fighters.