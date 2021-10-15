One more dies of corona

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVI­D-19 has claimed another life from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the district to 1,186 however alarming is the fact that the average number of cases being tested positive from the district and Islamabad Capital Territory is still well over 70 per day.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that in the last one week, as many as 503 patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities at an average of around 72 patients per day while the virus claimed 15 lives in the last seven days.

As many as 87 patients from ICT and Rawalpindi district have been tested positive in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 142,127 of which 2,121 patients have lost their lives due to the illness. The virus did not claim any life from ICT in the last 24 hours though 935 patients belonging to the federal capital have already died of the illness.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 71 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT taking the tally to 106,312 of which 103,632 patients have so far recovered. The number of active cases from ICT was recorded as 1745 on Thursday after the recovery of 112 patients from the federal capital in the last 24 hours.

After the addition of 16 new patients from the Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours, the total number of patients so far tested positive for COVID-19 from the district has reached 35,815 of which 34,374 patients have recovered.

On Thursday, 27 confirmed patients of the illness from Rawalpindi district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while some 228 confirmed patients of the disease were in isolation at their homes.