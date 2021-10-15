Aqeel, Muzamil, Shoaib, Huzaifa in National Open Tennis semis

LAHORE: Aqeel Khan, Muzamil Murtaza, Shoaib Khan and Huzaifa Abdul Rehman reached the men’s semi-finals of Sapphire National Open Tennis Championship here at Punjab Tennis Academy.
In the quarter-finals, Aqeel beat Mudassar Murtaza 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, Muzamil beat Yousaf Khalil 6-0, 6-1, Shoaib beat Heera Ashiq 6-2, 7-5, and Huzaifa beat Muhammad Abid 6-4, 6-1.
In Men’s Doubles semi-finals, Muzamil and Mudassar beat Huzaifa and Abid 6-3, 7-5.
In Boys U16 pre-quarter-finals, Bilal Asim beat Taimoor Khan 6-1, 6-0, Kamran Khan beat kashan Tariq 6-3, 6-3, Uzair Khan beat Abdur Rehman Pirzada 6-1, 6-1, Shehryar Anees beat Shahsawar Khan 6-3, 6-2, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Yafaat Nadim 6-0, 6-4, and Asad Zaman beat Abdullah Pirzada 6-0, 6-1.
