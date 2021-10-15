Layton Rahmatullah Benevolent Trust treats its 48 millionth patient

The Layton Rahmatullah Benevolent Trust (LRBT), the largest free eye-care network in Pakistan, recently reached another milestone by treating its 48 millionth patient, 25-year-old Kashif.

No other charitable organisation has ever treated such an enormous number of patients in the country. Kashif had poor vision, while visits to a local clinic could not help improve his vision.

Being the sole bread-earner of his family, he worked in a bakery and did odd jobs too. Eventually, his vision deteriorated to the extent that he was unable to work.

The family was about to lose the roof over their head when the LRBT came as his sight saviour and cured him, thereby preventing him from becoming blind for ever. At the LRBT, he was diagnosed with

Keratonus in both of his eyes, a condition which weakens the corneal tissue, causing permanent corneal deformity.

The disease had progressed quite far in his right eye and he needed a corneal transplant, which was carried out. At his post-operation check-up, his vision was found considerably better and once his right eye is healed, he will come back for his left eye graft also.

The LRBT comprises a network of 76 facilities (19 hospitals and 57 primary eye-care centres), covering around 70 per cent of Pakistan. Most of the LRBT’s facilities are located in small towns, villages and in urban slums. The LRBT treats every aspect of visual impairment with state-of-the-art technology, including cataract, vitreo retina, glaucoma, cornea transplant and diabetic retinopathy.