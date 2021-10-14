Hyderabad Police arrest most-wanted terrorist

SUKKUR: The Hyderabad Police have arrested a man accused of terrorism and recovered a pistol and ammunition from his possession. Talking to media persons at a press conference at the CIA Centre Hyderabad, SP Headquarters Anil Haider Minhas said that the A-Section Police had arrested a criminal, identified as Zahir Khan, alias Kamranullah, alias Talib, s/o Gulfraz Khan, on terrorism, resident of Laki Murawat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), who hid in Amani Shah Colony of Latifabad Unit-11. The SP Headquarters said the arrested criminal was wanted in various cases of terror activities, murders, bomb blasts, throwing grenades at police parties and others to the KP Police. Reports said the federal government had also announced Rs1 million head-money on Zahir Khan and his brother Waheed Khan alias Badma alias Kashif. The Hyderabad Police Department has announced rewards and appreciation certificates for A-Section Police party on the arrest of the most-wanted terrorist.