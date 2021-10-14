Ashura terrorism: Three terrorists killed in Multan

MULTAN: Three of those involved in Bahawalnagar terrorism incident died in an encounter between the Counter Terrorism Department personnel and a suspect’s accomplices on Wednesday.

According to CTD officials, suspect Umar Draz was in the CTD custody and officials were taking him to recover hand grenades and weapons when the suspect’s accomplices attacked the CTD officials and shot dead Umer Draz. The CTD team retaliated and when the firing stopped, the CTD found bodies of two accomplices of Umer Draz. The CTD personnel recovered two hand grenades, one 9mm pistol, one Kalashnikov and one pistol lying near the bodies of the attackers. Umer Draz had been booked in a terrorism case and was in the Multan CTD custody.