Seven Pak juniors to compete in Bangabandu Squash

KARACHI: Seven Pakistan junior players are set to participate in the $20,000 Bangabandu Squash Tournament that is to be held in Bangladesh from October 20-24.

According to the entry list, Noor Zaman is second seed, Farhan Hashmi fourth, Salman Saleem fifth, and Hamza Sharif seventh.

Ashab Irfan and Asadullah are among the 9/16 seeds. Ali ud Din is unseeded. Three players are from Peshawar and four players are from Punjab.

According to the draws, Noor, Farhan, Hamza, and Salman got byes in the first round.

Ali is to face Yusuf Elsherif from Egypt, Asad is drawn against Runny Debnath from Bangladesh, and Ashad is up against Yahya Megahed from Egypt.