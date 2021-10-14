ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has remarked that the gifts given to the rulers are not their gifts but they are gifts for people. The court said why there is a restriction on making every gift public. If some country has given a necklace as a gift, what harm is in making it public.



Why is the government embarrassing itself by not telling about the gifts given by other countries?

The court remarked why the government does not keep all gifts in a museum. The government should make public all the gifts received from other countries during the last 10 years.

A single bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) led by Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb took up a petition filed by the Cabinet Division against the Information Commission orders on the matter of making public the information related to gifts received by the prime minister.

The government once again sought time from the court for informing it about the gifts received by the PM from other countries. The court adjourned the hearing on the government request