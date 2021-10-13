Govt health card also effective abroad: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the government's health card was a unique initiative to provide free healthcare facilities to people not only in Pakistan but all-over the world also.

He said that the health and ehsaas cards would provide a great relief to the underprivileged, adding that in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, work was being expedited by setting up special cells in this regard.

“The distribution of health cards will be ensured across Punjab soon after its completion in Lahore. Health, well-being and kissan cards are among the government top priorities,” he added.

In this connection, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting on the progress with regard to kissan, health and ehsaas cards.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the distribution of health cards in Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions Punjab and access to health facilities to people through it.

The meeting was informed that the second phase of distribution of health cards in Punjab would be started from Lahore soon.

Regarding the kissan card, the meeting was informed that the process of distribution of the card had been started from south Punjab and positive results are being received and that direct subsidy from kissan card not only provided support to farmers but also ensured transparency. In addition, the strategy to include more products for subsidy in kissan card was in the final stages. The PM ordered for early distribution of health, kissan and ehsaas cards and completion of related arrangements.

The meeting was attended by special assistants Dr Sania Nishtar, Dr Faisal Sultan, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and senior officers. Chief ministers and chief secretaries of Punjab and KP participated through video-link.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail called on PM Imran Khan. During the meeting, various steps were discussed in detail regarding celebration of 12th Rabi-ul-Awal in a grand manner.

The governor informed the PM that a grand conference was being organised on 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal in which eminent scholars would be invited. He requested the PM to attend and address the event, and the latter accepted the invitation. The PM will attend the conference via video-link. The date for the conference would be announced soon.

The PM said that celebrations should be held throughout the province to highlight the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet peace be upon him.