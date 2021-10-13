Protest in AJK on completion of 800 days of siege in IIOJ&K

MUZAFFARABAD: People of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) staged protest under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir on the completion of 800 days of military siege and curfew in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) here on Tuesday.

People gathered near Press Club Muzaffarabad and rallied on the main road while chanting anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. Protesters held banners and black flags calling on the United Nations (UN) to take action against India for the worst human rights abuses in Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said that the Indian occupied state is under military siege and curfew since 5th August, 2019 when India divided the disputed territory by force. He maintained that IIOJ&K people had been facing state terrorism for the last 73 years.

Ghazali said that India had grossly violated the human, social, religious and political rights of the Kashmiri people particularly since August 5, 2019.

The speakers also said that the seizure of the globally recognised disputed state by force of arms was the worst example of Indian brutality.

They said that the Indian government has turned the entire state into a prison by imprisoning 1.5 million unarmed civilians, killing innocent Kashmiri youth, looting their homes, markets and settlements.

The speakers lamented on the silence of the United Nations Security Council, OIC, international human rights organisations, Amnesty International (AI) and Asia Watch on organised terrorism of India in IIOJK. The speakers called on the international community to stop India from committing any kind of terrorism and release Kashmiri prisoners illegally imprisoned in notorious Indian jails.

They reiterated that people of IIOJ&K would continue their struggle for independence on all fronts until the implementation of UN resolutions.

Usman Ali Hashim, Mohammad Aslam Inqalabi, Maulana Fazl Rabi Haidri, Javed Ahmed Mughal, Faisal Farooq, Mohammad Fayyaz Khan, Mohammad Iqbal Sheikh, Mohammad Shaukat Lone, Syed Mehmood Shah and others addressed the anti-India protest.