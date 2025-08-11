'Weapons' director discusses possibility of sequel

Josh Brolin and Julia Garner try to unravel mystery in 'Weapons'

Filmmaker Zach Cregger has addressed the chances of the second part of horror flick, Weapons.

The superhit horror thriller starring Josh Brolin in the lead role has been breaking records at the box office.

Brolin starrer unfolds a mystery of seventeen children, belonging from the same elementary school, who disappear on one night.

Their absence sparks a chaos in the neighbourhood as their parents try to solve the mystery.

Zach’s directorial has turned out to be a commercial hit. It even received a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

In an interview with Variety, when asked if the director has any "ideas" for another film from the same world.

Cregger responded saying that he “definitely” does have an idea, but he probably would not make it immediately after the original movie.

The 44-year-old American director stated, “Definitely. I’ve actually… it’s funny you asked that. I can’t help it: I have another idea for something in this world that I’m kind of excited about.”

He continued, “I’m not going to do it next, and I probably won’t do it after my next movie, but I do have one and I’d like to see it on the screen one day.”

Backed by Warner Bros, Weapons also features Julia Garner,, Benedict Wong, Austin Abrams and Amy Madigan.