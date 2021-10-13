39 arrested, weapons recovered in Mardan

MARDAN: District police on Tuesday arrested 39 persons including four proclaimed offenders.

A spokesman for the Mardan Police said that on the directives of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan, the cops conducted search and strike operations in City, Rustam, Takhtbhai and Kharaki police stations and arrested four proclaimed offenders wanted in serious crimes.

The cops also recovered 11 pistols, two Kalashnikovs, two rifles, and hundreds of bullets from the wanted men.

Another 35 suspects were arrested at various checkposts in the district for further investigations.

Meanwhile, 120 persons including 14 proclaimed offenders had been arrested and 23 pistols, one Kalashnikov, one Kalakove and other weapons had also been seized earlier on Monday.

The spokesman said the police have intensified search and strike operations in the district with the aim of maintaining order.