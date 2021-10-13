Cop wants pending salaries released

PESHAWAR: A cop serving in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber tribal district on Tuesday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inspector general of police (IGP) to order the relevant officials to release his withheld salaries.
Speaking at a press conference, Assistant Sub-Inspector Wahid Gul said that the former district police officer of Khyber district had suspended him over a year back. He said that his salaries were also withheld.
PESHAWAR: The district administration arrested five persons during an operation against encroachment in the Beri Bagh...
PESHAWAR: Noted Pashto folksinger Karan Khan was awarded PhD degree after he successfully defended his doctorate...
PESHAWAR: The family of a senior officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service who had gone missing during service...
PESHAWAR: Activists of Mazdoor Kisan Party on Tuesday staged demonstration against the alleged anti-Pakhtuns statement...
By Our correspondentPESHAWAR/ NOWSHERA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial president Amir Muqam has slammed...
MARDAN: Hundreds of employees of Peshawar Electric Supply Company on Tuesday staged a protest rally outside Mardan...