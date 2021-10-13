Cop wants pending salaries released

PESHAWAR: A cop serving in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber tribal district on Tuesday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inspector general of police (IGP) to order the relevant officials to release his withheld salaries.

Speaking at a press conference, Assistant Sub-Inspector Wahid Gul said that the former district police officer of Khyber district had suspended him over a year back. He said that his salaries were also withheld.