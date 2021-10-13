Tackling overpopulation: Lahore to be divided into 2 districts

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting in the Chief Minister Office here on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed proposals to bifurcate Lahore in two districts on administrative grounds.
Senior Member Board of Revenue presented proposals in this regard. The chief minister said the city of Lahore was becoming overpopulated and its bifurcation in two districts on administrative grounds was the need of the hour. However, decision would be made after political consensus. The chief minister directed for presenting final proposals in this regard and directed for preparing a new map according to areas of Lahore. The chief minister was told in a briefing that administrative bifurcation in two districts would lead to creation of new tehsils in Lahore. Chief Secretary, SMBR and Principal Secretary to CM and attended the meeting.
