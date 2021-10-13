PHF calls 26 players for seniors camp

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation has called 26 players for the training camp for Asian Champions Trophy.

Head coach Olympian Khawaja Junaid will be the camp commandant.

The camp will be held from October 21 at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore.

The Asian Champions Trophy will be held in Dhaka from December 14 to 22.

Goalkeepers: Muneeb-ur-Rehman (Sui Southern Gas), Akmal Hussain (WAPDA)

Defenders: Mubashir Ali (WAPDA), Abu Bakar Mahmood (National Bank), Tazeem Al Hassan (Mari Petroleum), Rizwan Ali (WAPDA), Asif Hanif (Mari Petroleum), Amjad Ali Khan (WAPDA), Osama Bashir (Air Force), Junaid Kamal (National Bank), Faizan (National Bank).