PHF calls 26 players for seniors camp

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation has called 26 players for the training camp for Asian Champions Trophy.
Head coach Olympian Khawaja Junaid will be the camp commandant.
The camp will be held from October 21 at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore.
The Asian Champions Trophy will be held in Dhaka from December 14 to 22.
Goalkeepers: Muneeb-ur-Rehman (Sui Southern Gas), Akmal Hussain (WAPDA)
Defenders: Mubashir Ali (WAPDA), Abu Bakar Mahmood (National Bank), Tazeem Al Hassan (Mari Petroleum), Rizwan Ali (WAPDA), Asif Hanif (Mari Petroleum), Amjad Ali Khan (WAPDA), Osama Bashir (Air Force), Junaid Kamal (National Bank), Faizan (National Bank).
KARACHI: Five foreign players did not turn up for the $30,000 CAS International Squash Championships that is being...
BARCELONA: Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo has been sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained on international...
LONDON: The Extreme E electric off-road racing series will visit Britain in December for the final race of its...
INDIAN WELLS, United States: US Open champion Daniil Medvedev “put the pressure on” to earn his 50th win of the...
LAHORE: Seeded players moved into the next stage as the Sapphire Open National Tennis Championship 2021 was formally...
SAO PAULO: For much of Brazil, football remains almost a religion. But the spectacle, glamour and quality of play in...